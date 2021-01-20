Delaware reacts to Joe Biden’s inauguration

Joe Biden takes the oath of office to become the nation’s 46th president Wednesday. (Submitted photo/Office of Sen. Chris Coons)

DOVER — Welcome to the club, Delaware. The First State officially joined the 18 others that have had a resident serve as president on Wednesday, as longtime Delawarean Joe Biden was sworn in as the nation’s head of state.

Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in 1942, President Biden moved to New Castle County with his family at age 10. He was elected to New Castle County Council in 1970 and to the U.S. Senate in 1972, becoming one of the youngest senators ever. After spending 36 years in the Senate, making him the longest-serving member of Congress from the First State, he made history in 2008 as the first Delawarean elected vice president.

From left, Sen. Tom Carper; his wife, Martha; musician Garth Brooks; Sen. Chris Coons’ wife, Annie; and Sen. Coons. Sen. Coons is wearing a mask commemorating the inauguration of the 46th president. Submitted photo/Office of Sen. Chris Coons

President Biden has long been proud of his Delaware background, and on Tuesday, his last full day as a private citizen for the next four (or more) years, he could not avoid shedding tears as he spoke at the Delaware National Guard headquarters in New Castle prior to heading to Washington.

“When I die, Delaware will be written on my heart,” he said.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris garnered 58.8% of the Delaware vote in 2020, the second-highest total any presidential candidate has pulled in Delaware in the past nine presidential elections.

Barack Obama earned 61.9% in 2008, a percentage undoubtedly boosted by his running mate.

Delaware pride

While it’s unclear exactly how often the president will return to his Greenville or Rehoboth Beach homes, Delaware has already received substantial attention and is guaranteed to be in the spotlight at least a little more often than normal over the next four years.

Sam Hoff, the George Washington Distinguished Professor of History and Political Science at Delaware State University, said Delaware will likely see a boost in tourism as a result of having one of its own in the White House.

Whenever the president chooses to come back to the First State, security will be there with him, meaning traffic here will be a little worse.

Former Sussex County Democratic Party Chairman Mitch Crane is pictured with Joe Biden. (Submitted photo/Mitch Crane)

Schools will teach children about President Biden in the years to come.

“Eventually the president’s life story, it sort of integrates itself into education stuff, whether it’s a history quiz or that sort of thing,” Dr. Hoff said.

Delaware’s congressional delegation will gain prominence as well, Dr. Hoff said.

Joe Biden is pictured with five other Delawareans at the Columbus Day Breakfast at St. Anthony’s Church in Wilmington. (Submitted photo/Mary Theresa Floyd)

He noted Pennsylvania also claims President Biden, whose name is attached to centers at both the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Delaware.

Bob Casey Jr., Pennsylvania’s senior senator, referenced the president’s background on Wednesday, describing him as sort of like a third senator for the Keystone State during his many years in Congress.

Delaware’s senators had high praise for the new president, with Chris Coons emphasizing his decency and background. President Biden has never forgotten his middle-class roots, Sen. Coons said during a celebration hosted by the Pennsylvania and Delaware Democratic parties.

March for Our Lives state director Wyatt Patterson is greeted by Joe Biden at a 2018 gun control rally. (Submitted photo/March for Our Lives Delaware)

He told CNN Tuesday President Biden “is just the right man to lead us through this moment.”

Sen. Tom Carper on Twitter wrote the president will be there “for all Americans — from red states and blue states.”

Delawareans up and down the state celebrated on Wednesday, taking pride in their state’s moment in the sun. Dogfish Head shared a Twitter post jokingly speculating Punkin Chunkin will be held in Washington on the National Mall, with the Apple Scrapple Festival taking place on the White House lawn and actress Aubrey Plaza, a former Wilmington resident once voted the most famous Delaware native, hosting.

The University of Delaware Creamery posted on Instagram a photo of President Biden enjoying some of its ice cream, which it described as “so good, it’s fit for a president.”

Capriotti’s sandwich chain shared a drawing of President Biden sitting on one of their signature Bobbies.

Plenty of people have stories about running into him throughout the state over the years, whether at St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, his kids’ school events, campaigning or elsewhere.

A post on the Delaware State News’ Facebook page asking people for their memories of President Biden’s career and whether they were proud even if they did not vote for him drew more than 250 comments in two days. Several shared stories of meeting him, but for most, the inauguration did not bring smiles and rainbows.

Just over 200,000 Delawareans voted for Donald Trump in November, and many of those believe he won the election despite mountains of evidence to the contrary.

While those voters were proud of their state, they’re disappointed they were not able to celebrate the second inauguration of President Trump, state GOP Chairwoman Jane Brady said.

It’s a historic moment for a state many people said would never send one of its own to the nation’s highest office, she said. Still, Republicans are wary about what he might do as president, according to Ms. Brady, who hopes he can govern from the center and bring people together.

Ms. Brady, who was Delaware’s attorney general from 1995 to 2005 and then spent 12 years as a judge on the Superior Court, actually made her first bid for office against the now president. She ran for the U.S. Senate in 1990, garnering about 35.8%.

President Biden called to congratulate her upon her election to the post of attorney general in 1995, she said. He placed another such call when she became a judge, Ms. Brady said, though she noted with a chuckle that was probably partially due to the fact it cleared the way for his son Beau to run for AG.

Tragedy and triumph

Beau Biden did indeed become attorney general, serving two terms before announcing his plan to run for governor in 2016.

He never got the chance. Mr. Biden died of brain cancer in 2015, prompting an outpouring of sympathy for his family. Three months after Mr. Biden passed away, the then vice president made a surprise appearance at a Democratic Party event in Lewes, where he was greeted by hundreds of excited Delawareans.

He greeted people individually before thanking them for their support during such a dark time.

“You were there for me in ways that absolutely blew me away,” he said.

Wednesday was a fitting feather in the cap for a man who had harbored presidential ambitions nearly all his life and ran unsuccessfully for the office in 1988 and 2008. According to the Washington Post, a 7-year-old Joe Biden wrote a school paper stating his goal of getting elected to the Oval Office. Later, while in college, he revealed his dream to his future wife, Neilia, shortly after they met, per the Post.

Neilia Biden didn’t live to see him achieve that goal. As so many know, she died in a car crash in 1972, a week before Christmas and just six weeks after the future president had been elected to the Senate in an upset victory.

Also in the car were the couple’s three children. Baby daughter Naomi died in the collision, while Beau and Hunter suffered serious injuries.

After initially planning to resign for the sake of his surviving children, Joe Biden was sworn into the Senate in the hospital alongside his sons’ beds.

In his 2007 memoir, “Promises to Keep,” he wrote that he felt betrayed by God and wandered the streets at night “looking for a fight” in the wake of the accident.

His salvation came, as he told Yale University students in a 2015 commencement address, through Beau and Hunter.

“By focusing on my sons, I found my redemption,” he said.

In 1977, he married Jill Jacobs, the now-first lady of the United States. The couple later had a daughter, Ashley.

But in 2015, the Biden family was face-to-face with loss once again. Just two weeks after the speech at Yale, Beau Biden died.

Contemplating a presidential run, his still-grieving father opted not to seek the office in 2016.

In 2019, believing the country needed someone to unify Americans instead of divide them, the former vice president announced he would campaign again for president, even though he would turn 78 shortly after election day.

His son’s memory was with him Tuesday, with President Biden growing emotional in his remarks at the National Guard facility, which was named after Beau Biden in 2016.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I only have one regret: that he’s not here, because we should be introducing him as president,” he said.

President Biden’s experiences with grief are part of what makes him so successful at connecting with people, according to Sen. Coons.

“Joe is someone who has been knocked down hard by life twice. He knows what it means to lose things you love and to grieve,” he told CNN. “But he also knows how to get back up with the strength of his faith and family, and how to move forward.

“That’s always inspired me — his willingness to take on challenges and to serve. We need to take this opportunity, this moment, to move past these divisive, difficult, deadly last four years to move past this pandemic and to see the ways in which our country is divided and needs to heal.”