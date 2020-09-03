Delaware receives more than $30 million in FHWA redistribution

The Del. 141/I-95 interchange to Jay Drive construction project in New Castle County is one of the projects receiving additional funds from the Federal Highway Administration’s August redistribution. (Submitted photo)

DOVER — The Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) annual August redistribution has resulted in Delaware receiving an additional $30,428,691 in federal funding for infrastructure projects. The redistribution dollars represent federal transportation improvement funds that were allocated to, but not used by, other states.



“We are continuing to make significant investments — more than $4.5 billion — in infrastructure projects in every part of our state over the next six years,” Gov. John Carney said. “Every additional dollar we receive builds on the largest infrastructure program in Delaware history, fixes our roads and bridges, and creates good jobs up and down our state.”



State Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan added: “These additional funds will be used to advance nine projects across the state that are in various stages of development. Applying these new federal dollars to these projects helps ease our fiscal challenges as a result of decreased revenue the department has experienced since the onset of the pandemic.”



Plans that will benefit from the redistribution include the Del. 299 widening from Del. 1 to Catherine Street in Middletown, the ongoing project at the Del. 141/I-95 interchange to Jay Drive in New Castle and the intersection-improvement project at Del. 24/Del. 5/Del. 23 in Long Neck.



Each summer, FHWA redistributes unused funding for infrastructure programs to projects that are able to utilize the funding before the end of the federal fiscal year. Since 2012, the Delaware Department of Transportation has secured more than $174 million in additional federal funding through the August redistribution process.