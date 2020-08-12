Delaware Republicans take aim at Biden-Harris ticket

WILMINGTON — Delaware Republicans on Wednesday took aim at the start of a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris run for the White House, criticizing purported extreme liberalism that would supposedly hamstring the nation under their leadership.

Following the Democratic presentation at A.I. duPont High School in Wilmington, Delaware Republican Party chairwoman Jane Brady acknowledged the historic nature of Sen. Harris’ pick by Mr. Biden as his vice presidential running mate, but said “I think we need to acknowledge that her positions on the issues are dangerous and extremely liberal.

“She has signed onto the Green New Deal that will cost thousands of jobs. She opposes fracking, which has generated thousands of jobs in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Also, according to Ms. Brady, “She supports a national minimum wage that would adversely affect many of the poor and rural communities and states.”

Evaluating Sen. Harris’ remarks on Wednesday, Ms. Brady said she was especially troubled that “when she acknowledged the frontline workers, the hospital workers, the factory workers and the grocery store workers who are making our community strong she omitted any reference to law enforcement.

“I find that extremely offensive, especially as I served both as a prosecutor and attorney general just as she did and know the significant contributions that law-enforcement makes to make our community stronger every day.”

Describing Sen. Harris, who also served as attorney general of California, as among the most liberal of senators in the United States Congress, Ms. Brady said “her views coincide with those of Joe Biden quite well. People in Delaware should not be deluded into thinking that the Joe Biden who represented us in the Senate for several decades is the same Joe Biden who is running for president.

“Joe is viewed by many voters in Delaware as a moderate. They are mistaken. Today he embraces the views of the extreme left wing of the Democrat party, and his selection of Kamala Harris reinforces that conclusion.”

Rob Arlett, Delaware state chairman of the Trump-Pence 2020 re-election campaign, echoed those thoughts.

“Kamala Harris has compared ICE officials to the KKK, supports a government takeover of our healthcare system, the $93 trillion Green New Deal, and that’s just the beginning of her radical agenda,” he said.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made it clear to Delawareans today that there is no room for moderates in the Democratic party anymore.”

On Wednesday, Republican National Committee spokesman Michael Joyce released a statement that read:

“With the selection of Kamala Harris as the VP nominee, the radical left wing is now in total control of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

“If you want to continue the Great American Comeback, be able to call 911 to protect your family, and see your children safely return to school this fall, then your only option is the ‘Promises Made and Promises Kept’ of President Trump and Vice President Pence.”

As to the pick of Sen. Harris as the running mate, Kent County Republican Committee Chairman Hank McCann said, “I don’t have any feelings one way or another about her being selected.

“Biden is the one who is running for president and the one we are trying not to elect. It could have been any one of (the potential running mates) and it wouldn’t have mattered.”

State Rep. Lyndon Yearick of Camden-Wyoming maintained, “Voters will determine their votes for the president based on the candidates for president, not the vice president candidates.”

According to Rep. Yearick, Sen. Harris should address her prosecution record as California’s attorney general, along with defend her questioning of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing, among other issues.

“People are voting for President Trump because they like him and there are people voting for VP Biden because they hate Trump,” he said. “This election is all about voter attitudes towards President Trump, less about Biden, and definitely less about Kamala Harris.”

The Sussex County Republican Committee referred a media request for reaction to Mr. Arlett.