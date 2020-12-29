Delaware River Basin grant program gets federal funds



WASHINGTON — The Delaware River Basin Restoration Program received $10 million in funding as part of the federal 2021 Interior Appropriations bill recently signed into law. That’s a modest increase from $9.7 million last year.

The DRBRP will provide technical assistance and grant funds in 2021 to address the Delaware River Basin’s environmental challenges in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Government entities, nonprofit organizations and schools within the basin can apply next year for funds to implement on-the-ground restoration and conservation projects.

Since 2018, the grant program created by the DRBRP has awarded $16.86 million to 90 projects, which generated $34.05 million in matching funds. These projects will collectively restore almost 17 miles of riparian habitat and 73 miles of stream habitat, conserve and enhance 297 acres of wetland habitat, restore 251 acres of flood plain, improve 10,648 acres of forest habitat and open 3,173 acres for public access.