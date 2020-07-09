Delaware State University to acquire Wesley College

DOVER — Delaware State University is slated to acquire Wesley College by next summer, officials announced Thursday.

“Despite so much uncertainty on many fronts nationally, this is a unique opportunity for the university and the state of Delaware. The time for bold innovation for young people is now, particularly for students who have made it to college by sheer determination against sometimes enormous odds,” said Delaware State University President Tony Allen in a prepared statement.

“Acquiring a college like Wesley, which serves a very similar student base, boasts strong academic programs, and brings sustained economic impact to Downtown Dover and Kent County, is a significant step closer to our broader vision — a substantively diverse, contemporary and unapologetically Historically Black College or University (HBCU).”

The university and college will hold a joint conference this afternoon, addressing the decision between the institutions.

In a letter to faculty, staff and students, Wesley President Bob Clark explained that the decision kicks off a yearlong process of the school becoming part of DSU.

“By coming together to form a stronger and more diverse university system, this agreement ensures the real potential, if fully executed, for us collectively to be able to continue to provide the life-changing educational instruction to the students we serve, while also ensuring as best as possible a secure future for the many dedicated faculty and staff who have provided this oasis of educational transformation for so many years,” he wrote.

Last month, a spokesman for DSU confirmed that the university had been “exploring the possibility of acquiring Wesley,” for some months. Updates submitted regularly to the state by Wesley cited positive conversations with a potential institution for a merger, though college administration never divulged the name of the institution, as to not jeopardize the agreement.

In his letter, President Clark notes that, for the upcoming year, Wesley will operate as it has in the past as the institutions work through the details of the acquisition.

According to a news release, as the acquisition moves forward, “DSU will need to secure sufficient private and/or government funding resources outside its normal operating revenue to manage the acquisition. No existing revenue in the university’s current budget can be used to support the transaction.”

Additionally, acquiring Wesley College requires approval from appropriate governing and accrediting bodies, meaning the U.S. Department of Education, Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

During the Wesley’s FY 2021 budget, operating expenses, negotiated contracts with vendors, and other obligations will be coordinated with Delaware State University, according to a release.

Sen. Tom Carper expressed excitement over the connection in a prepared statement.

“It was 27 years ago this month, after years of transformation that so many worked hard to achieve, that Delaware State College became Delaware State University,” he said.

“Now, Delaware State University is achieving another milestone by bringing on a well-established Dover institution, Wesley College. I am thrilled that both schools are coming together for the greater good of our students, our Dover community, and our state. Nearly three decades ago as governor, I supported Delaware State University’s historic milestone, and I will continue my work to support these two great institutions as they come together today.”

The announcement of a merger would serve as a bookend to the small private college’s search for a partner, which began more than two years ago.

“With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic the future was forced upon higher education, and many small and medium size independent institutions are scrambling to find partnerships and a way to survive,” President Clark wrote.

“We are fortunate to have already been well into this journey before our collective world was turned upside down by the unprecedented economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In 2019, Wesley requested financial support from the state, asking for — and, later, receiving — about $5 million from the Higher Education Economic Development Investment Fund to address financial difficulties.

As it accepted funds for the state, the college also explored the possibility of a merger. DSU was not the first to express interest — last year, according to a University of Delaware spokeswoman, there were conversations between UD and Wesley. They had stopped by June 2019.

A partnership brings a new era for the institutions, both which draw their lineage back to the 1800s.

Wesley, the state’s oldest private institution, was founded in 1873 as a preparatory school. The college conferred its first four-year degrees in 1978. The college offers 30 bachelors, four associates, and master’s degrees in nursing, occupational therapy, education, business administration and environmental science.

Meanwhile, DSU’s legacy began in 1891 as the Delaware College for Colored Students. Two name changes later, it became Delaware State University in 1993.

By the numbers, DSU touts a student population 4.5-times the size of Wesley, with the most recent cohort helping the university surpass 5,000 enrolled students. Wesley’s enrollment rings in at approximately 1,150 students.