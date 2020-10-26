Delaware to get 290,000 virus test kits, more pop-up locations

DOVER — Four more COVID-19-related deaths, all residents of Sussex County, were announced by the Delaware Division of Public Health on Monday. amid news of 290,000 test kits headed to Delaware and additional pop-up testing venues across the state.

The four most recent deaths ranged in age from 76 years old to 101 years old. All four had underlying health conditions, according to the DPH while none of the four were residents of a long-term care center.

Sussex County’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 226. Delaware has recorded 685 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic with 339 coming from New Castle County residents and 120 from Kent County.

Sussex County also continues to post the highest positivity levels in the state. Its seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests is at 4.9% and its seven-day rolling average for percentage of persons testing positive, where each person is only counted once regardless of how many times they have been tested, is at 10%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are currently at 50 in Sussex County, just one fewer than New Castle’s County 51 despite New Castle County having more than double the population of Sussex County. Kent County has seven individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 to bring the state’s current total to 108 hospitalized, an increase of five compared to the day prior.

Of the 108 current hospitalizations, 19 are considered critical, according to the DPH.

Kent County has the lowest positivity rates in the state with a seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests at 2.7% and a seven-day rolling average of 6.1% for percentage of persons testing positive.

New Castle County is not far behind with its seven-day rolling averages at 2.9% for positive tests and 6.8% for positive persons.

The DPH announced a total of 207 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 24,168. There were 2,523 individuals who tested negative, increasing that total to 317,903.

The DPH also reported an additional 89 individuals now listed as recovered from the virus for a new total of 12,723.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Monday it is sending 290,000 Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point-of-care antigen tests to Delaware. The rapid point of care tests, which can diagnose COVID-19 infection in as little as 15 minutes, will be distributed at the discretion of Gov. John Carney to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities as he deems fit, according to a press release.

The Trump administration has shipped over 23,000 COVID-19 rapid tests directly to congregate care settings such as Delaware nursing homes, assisted-living facilities and to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the state. As of Monday 86,000 BinaxNOW tests have been shipped to Delaware.

The state has also scheduled an extra amount of pop-up testing sites this week in addition to its 19 fixed sites. The pop-up locations this week are:

New Castle County

• Today 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Pulaski School (1300 Cedar St., Wilmington)

• Today 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Frawley Stadium (801 Shipyard Drive, Wilmington)

• Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Warner Elementary (801 W. 18th St., Wilmington)

• Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Brandywine High School (1400 Foulk Road, Wilmington)

• Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Hudson SSC (501 Ogletown Road, Newark)

• Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Wilmington University Brandywine Campus (10 Beaver Valley Road, Wilmington)

• Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3: p.m.: Claymont Elementary (3401 Green St., Claymont)

• Saturday from Noon. – 4 p.m.: People’s Settlement Association (408 E. 8th St., Wilmington)

Kent County

• Today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Mt. Enon Baptist Church (600 N Church St., Milford)

• Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: New Beginnings AME (99 Jackson St., Frederica

• Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Ave, Greenwood)

• Friday from Noon. to 4 p.m.: Harrington Casino (18500 S Dupont Highway, Harrington)

Sussex County

• Today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Delmar Town Hall (12 E State St., Delmar, Md.)

• Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Rehoboth City Hall (229 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach)

• Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Delaware Technical Community College, Owens Campus (21179 College Drive, Georgetown)

• Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: La Red (300 High St., Seaford)

Delawareans can view a full list of COVID-19 testing locations and reserve a spot at http://de.gov/gettestedde.gov/gettested.