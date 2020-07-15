Delaware to partner with Walgreens to expand COVID-19 testing

DOVER – The Delaware Division of Public Health will partner with Walgreens Pharmacy to expand testing, officials announced Wednesday.

DPH is piloting the initiative at one location in each county starting Thursday, July 16. Participating locations include:

New Castle County – Walgreens, 700 S. Ridge Ave., Middletown

Kent County – Walgreens, 1215 S. State St., Dover

Sussex County – Walgreens, 9202 Commercial Centre Drive, Bridgeville

Drive-thru pharmacy testing through this program will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, and will be open to anyone who wishes to be tested, regardless of symptoms or insurance coverage.

No appointment is required; however, individuals should be advised that initial wait times may vary depending on volume of traffic at a site. Walk-up testing will also be available on site at the external drive-thru location.

Customers should not come into the pharmacy for COVID-19 testing. The tests administered through this program will consist of self-administered nasal swabs, where the patient swabs the inside front of their nose. The specimen samples will be processed through the Delaware Public Health Laboratory.

“The opening of these new COVID-19 testing sites are part of Walgreens’ ongoing commitment to provide greater access to testing in the communities we serve,” James Satterfield, Walgreens regional healthcare director, said in a prepared statement. “Walgreens has a long history of stepping up to support our customers and communities in times of need, and we’re pleased to be working in collaboration with the state of Delaware on this effort.”

DPH will work with Walgreens over the coming weeks to add additional pharmacy locations to the list of testing sites, and is in discussion with other pharmacy chains to participate in the same effort. DPH is also working with a company to automate registration and reporting of results from these tests.

Also this week, Delaware updated its COVID-19 testing plan. The plan strives to address key considerations such as access, equity and cost. The plan is structured to provide specific strategies for key populations defined in its original testing framework released in May, with a particular focus on vulnerable populations, including elderly Delawareans, members of low-income and minority communities, and certain front-line essential workers.

“One of the cornerstones of this update is to provide consistent, stable testing availability to residents regardless of symptoms or insurance,” DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said in a prepared statement. “The basis for our plan is to show that testing options for Delawareans have expanded greatly from when this pandemic first began, and that Delawareans have easy access to COVID-19 testing of their choice, when and where they need it. Testing, and knowing your COVID status, is a key mitigation strategy in battling this pandemic.”

From the health care systems to primary care practices and Federally Qualified Health Centers, a range of partner organizations play a key role in the state’s COVID-19 testing strategy, according to a news release.

Some testing services provide testing to individuals who are symptomatic or asymptomatic on a routine basis; other resources provide dedicated testing resources in response to community-based outbreaks.

The Delaware testing strategy continues to evolve to one where all Delawareans have convenient access to testing when and where they need it, the release states. This includes an increased role for non-traditional venues such as pharmacies as well as urgent care centers, and even home testing kits, which are now more widely available.

Delaware’s updated COVID-19 testing plan balances the need for:

Predictability: providing members of the community with easy access and consistent messages about where to get tested to help with early detection;

Flexibility: the ability to be responsive to outbreaks and urgent needs; and

Sustainability: using resources wisely given the projected duration of this pandemic.

Since March 11, DPH has identified a total of 12,969 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents, and a total of 518 individuals have died from complications related to COVID-19. In addition, 48 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Delaware, 10 of whom are critically ill. Updated statistics will be available at [de.gov/healthycommunity]de.gov/healthycommunity during the noon hour today.

Additional information about COVID-19 testing, including a map and calendar of all of the available testing sites throughout the state, can be found at de.gov/gettested. The webpage was also updated Tuesday to make testing information easier to locate and navigate and added a tool to now search by zip code for testing sites.