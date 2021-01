Delaware to send National Guard members to D.C.

DOVER — Gov. John Carney will deploy members of the Delaware National Guard to Washington, D.C., following a pro-Trump mob breaching the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Gov. Carney announced the decision in a tweet Thursday, saying the move followed conversations with Washington authorities.

“Join me in thanking members of the @DelawareNG — and all of our first responders — for their service to our state and country,” he wrote.

The Defense Department has formally activated roughly 6,200 members of the National Guard from six northeastern states to help support the Capitol police and other law enforcement in Washington in the wake of the deadly riot Wednesday that rocked the U.S. Capitol.

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller signed orders activating the National Guard from Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland for up to 30 days. A defense official said the goal is to have Guard members help secure the U.S. Capitol and the surrounding area through the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The Guard members are arriving over the next several days. A total of 6,200 have been activated, but the exact number of troops that will actually get to the city may be less than that, depending on who is available in each state. The Guard won’t be armed, but will have riot gear and protective clothing, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The orders come a day after angry and armed protesters broke into the U.S. Capitol, forcing Congress members to halt the ongoing vote to certify President-elect Biden’s victory and then flee from the House and Senate chambers.

Four people died in the melee, including a protester who was shot by police. The vote was later completed after the building was cleared.