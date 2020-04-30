Delaware under high wind warning, flood watch

DOVER – All of Delaware is under a high-wind warning until 8 this evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Southeast winds blowing at 20 to 30 mph, along with gusts of 50 to 60 mph, are expected.

The state is also under a flood watch from 2 this afternoon until Friday afternoon.

As of 1:30 today, Delaware Electric Cooperative had 1,061 customers without power – with the majority in Sussex County – wile Delmarva Power was reporting 149 power outages affecting 5,699 customers.

The NWS said damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines and widespread power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, individuals should remain in the lower levels of their home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if driving.

The NWS said periods of heavy rain will begin over western portions of Delaware this afternoon with the threat of heavy rainfall progressing eastward this evening into the overnight hours. Rainfall will decrease in intensity Friday morning, but impacts from the earlier heavier rainfall may linger into the day on Friday.

Rainfall amounts will generally range from 1.5 to 3 inches over the watch area, but higher amounts will be possible. Delaware beaches and inland Kent and Sussex counties are most at-risk to flooding conditions.

As a result of the rainfall, poor drainage and low-lying flooding may begin late today. Small stream as well as main stem flooding is possible tonight into Friday.

A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Individuals should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.