

DOVER — The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Mid-Atlantic Region is hosting its Delaware Virtual Team Hope Walk on Oct. 24. A virtual walk is a real walk, but on an individual’s terms. They get to choose their own course and can walk in their own driveway, neighborhood or house or even on a treadmill.

The walk is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s fight to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease and their families. HD is a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain.

The link for the event is midatlanticreg.hdsa.org/about/2020-delaware-team-hope-walk.