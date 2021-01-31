Delaware volunteer fire departments adapt to a new age

Volunteer fire departments are not unique to Delaware. Every fire department in the state except the one in its biggest city, Wilmington, has a volunteer element.

But in Milford, one volunteer firefighter is worried about the tradition’s future.

“The city’s going to have to look into taking over the fire service because we’re just not going to have anyone who wants to do it for nothing,” said Duane Fox, a former chief of Milford’s Carlisle Fire Company, who gave a presentation to City Council on Monday.

Mr. Fox said Carlisle pays $109,499 annually in salaries for the handful of paid EMTs and other support staff who assist the volunteers.

If the city were to take over all of Carlisle’s operations and hire a full-time paid crew to man the station, Mr. Fox estimates it would cost the city about $5 million annually. This would average out to an annual tax increase of about $1,100 per resident, he estimates.

“There’s definitely cost-saving benefits for the citizens,” said Jeff Sands, the deputy chief of Newark’s Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder, which has a large volunteer contingency. “We estimate that we’re saving the city of Newark somewhere in the neighborhood of $15 million a year with the service we provide.”

Trouble recruiting

Mr. Fox and other volunteer firefighters in Delaware said their departments have had trouble recruiting new volunteers, particularly young ones. Warren Jones, the executive manager of the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association, said this a common problem.

“There is a decline in (the number of) volunteer firefighters nationwide,” he said. “There’s not one particular cause.”

He said many potential volunteers are now working more than one job to make ends meet, which means they have less time to volunteer.

Mr. Jones said “there’s a lot more things to do for younger people today than there was in the past,” so fewer young people are getting involved in firefighting.

Aetna in Newark has come up with a unique solution given its presence on the University of Delaware campus.

“We started a live-in program (for) students who are attending area colleges,” said Mr. Sands.

In exchange for volunteering a certain number of hours a week, students are provided housing free of charge.

“We rent out three townhouses that are across the street from our station,” Mr. Sands said. “When we build a new station… they’ll likely have individual bedrooms.”

New approaches

Still, Mr. Sands said difficulties in recruiting volunteers has led Aetna to what he and Mr. Jones call a “combination” model, with volunteers and career firefighters. “That’s reflective of every department in New Castle County,” Mr. Sands said.

In addition to roughly 80 volunteers, his department has 15 cross-trained firefighter/EMTs who help staff engines across the department’s four stations and between 60 and 80 part-time EMTs who ride in the ambulances.

This is similar to how the Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown staffs their department, which Chief Frank Bailey said has 11 full-time and 20 part-time employees supplementing their roughly 100 volunteers.

But none of these leaders wanted to minimize the contributions of their volunteers.

“The volunteers still serve a great role,” Mr. Sands said. “They’re always needed.”

In addition to changing the way stations are staffed, many volunteer departments are trying to respond to calls in the same way a career department would.

“It used to be that the fire alarm would sound in the middle of the night, the sirens would blow, the firefighters would get in their cars and they would drive to the firehouse, get on the apparatus and go to the emergency scene,” Mr. Sands said.

“As fires are burning hotter and faster, there’s more of an expectation from the public that we get there sooner,” he said, so “our primary focus is staffing crews in our stations so they can quickly and effectively respond.”

That’s the way Mr. Bailey tries to do things in Middletown as well.

“We do our very best to have a staffed engine several nights a week,” he said. “That’s 100% staffed by volunteers.”

New faces and donations

Before Milford was the fastest growing municipality in Delaware, Middletown was.

“Especially in our area … a lot of people commute to the city,” Mr. Bailey said. “They’ve come down here and bought houses. They’re from Philadelphia, and they can be there in less than an hour.”

Many of these transplants who move to Delaware to escape their high-tax hometowns are not aware that one of the reasons taxes are lower in their destination is because volunteer firefighters donate their time and labor.

Traditionally, locals and businesses have helped support their departments financially, but this has become less true in recent years. All volunteer fire departments surveyed reported underwhelming fundraising efforts.

“We do have a fund drive, and our fund drive is horrible,” Mr. Fox said of Carlisle. “It gets next to nothing in payback from the people that live here. I think we get $35,000 to $40,000 a year from the fund drive.”

Mr. Fox said Milford’s current level of support for Carlisle is not enough to sustain the department as the city continues to grow.

“A lot of these folks are coming from somewhere else. They’re moving to Milford because Delaware has relatively low taxes,” he said. “They expect the services they got wherever they’re from when they were paying for it.”

He said many newcomers don’t realize Carlisle’s firefighters aren’t paid.

“When you come from somewhere where the fire department is paid, you assume in that $10 you pay to the city and the county, that you must be getting the same police and fire service (as) before,” Mr. Fox said.

Development

The large number of newcomers has also led to many new homes in many Delaware municipalities, which are generally built in a sprawling suburban fashion.

“Today’s world is different than it was 40 to 50 years ago,” Mr. Jones said. “The towns were smaller, the communities were more central and the firehouse was like the center of the community. Nowadays, that’s just not the case.”

But David Carey, the chief of the Dover Fire Department, said sprawl isn’t actually a big problem for his department.

“New construction isn’t really that big of a deal,” he said. “The new building codes and fire protection standards assist us with having fewer major problems in new facilities.”

Generally, Mr. Carey, said the fire alarms and sprinkler systems in new homes alert firefighters to blazes early and minimize damage.

His department, which is the last volunteer fire department guarding a state capital, is also an example of one still completely staffed by volunteers.

“We’re doing OK,” he said, but “we could always use more volunteers.”

Mr. Jones said that Delaware’s volunteer fire departments are far from down and out at this point.

“There’s still a massive number of volunteer members in every volunteer fire company,” he said.

“I spent my whole life in the volunteer fire world following my mother and father. I would hope that it doesn’t fade completely away, but who knows,” Mr. Jones said.

“There’s no greater gift than what we do, and that goes for career and volunteer firefighters.”