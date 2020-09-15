Delawareans arrive at polls to make their voices heard

SMYRNA – Delawareans began voting at 7 a.m. today, determining which primary candidates would continue campaigns until the general election on Nov. 3.



Just before 9 a.m., a poll worker at Smyrna Middle School said 25 voters had cast their ballots. The worker was enforcing distance guidelines at the entrance, which was marked by blue taped ‘x’.



Joseph Barnhardt emerged from the building comfortable that his candidate choices would at least be tabulated.



“I believe in being old school and with everything in the news about the mail-in system I wanted to make sure my vote counts so I had to come out this morning,” he said.



After studying candidate stances, Mr. Barnhardt opted to pick a mix of incumbents and challengers.



“Some of the ones I voted for are already in office because they are doing a good job and some of the new ones I voted for because I believe in their platforms and what they aim to do,” he said.



For the rest of the day, Mr. Barnhardt said he’d wear a sticker confirming his vote “because I want everyone to vote because in today’s society if you want change you need to get out and vote.



“You can’t sit back and complain about it if you didn’t vote.”



At the Clayton Fire Department, Inglish Short arrived pushing her 3-year-old daughter in a stroller, shadowed by her clearly energetic 6-year-old son who she wanted to take part with her.



“When we were in the booth I told him that when we vote it’s private and I showed him how to push the button because I think it’s important that he knows that,” she said.



“He’s the future generation. They’re my children and I want them to know their opinion counts and I need them to know that they are going to be the ones leading us into success.”



Regarding the ongoing issues, Ms. Short said, “We need to protect our police and take care of our children.



“It doesn’t matter who we are, what color we are, it doesn’t matter where we are from, we are a community and we need to take care of each other.”

Wilmington’s Nicole Alvarez arrived in Clayton to support State Senate Jaci Hugg, glad to just be part of the decision day scene.



“I love election day when people can use their voice to make a difference,” she said.



“I love when we can actually use our vote to voice who we think is going to make things better and bring us together even more.”