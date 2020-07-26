Delawareans warned of unclaimed property scam

DOVER — Brenda Mayrack, Delaware’s director of the Office of Unclaimed Property (OUP), is warning residents about fraudulent scam text messages that are circulating across several states, including Delaware.

These messages invite recipients to follow a link to access the “DE un-claimed asset database.” The public is warned to be advised that OUP never communicates with claimants or potential claimants by text.

Similar text messages have been reported in New Jersey, Michigan, Louisiana and Idaho.This type of message is not an authorized form of communication from OUP and should be treated with extreme caution.

Never follow any link from a questionable source — ignore or delete these messages and visit the OUP website to securely and safely search for Delaware unclaimed property, to file a claim, or check the status of a claim at https://unclaimedproperty.delaware.gov.