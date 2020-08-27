Delaware’s SNAP Program to issue additional emergency benefits

NEW CASTLE — Emergency benefits will be issued to participants of Delaware’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for August as part of the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020.

Under this federal act signed into law in March, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services issues emergency benefits each month to any household not already receiving the maximum monthly SNAP benefit. SNAP households that already receive the maximum monthly benefit will not receive additional funds.

The emergency benefits for August will be released on Sunday and will be automatically loaded to recipients’ SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards for use starting next Monday. The emergency benefits will allow the household’s monthly allotment to increase to the maximum amount for a household of that size, as follows:

One in household will receive a maximum benefit amount of $194; two people in household, $355 maximum benefit; three, $509; four, $646; five, $768; six $921; seven, $1,018; eight, $1,164; with each additional person getting $146.

SNAP households already received their regular August benefits on the usual issuance dates. Many SNAP households in Delaware have received emergency monthly benefits since March.

“Delaware is making progress in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, but many families continue to struggle to meet their food and nutritional needs because of the ongoing economic impact of COVID-19,” said Molly Magarik, cabinet secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services. “This additional assistance provides much-needed relief for Delawareans who worry about going hungry.”

Molly Magarik

More than 120,000 Delawareans receive SNAP benefits. The average size of a SNAP household in Delaware is 2.04 individuals and the average monthly benefit amount is $233. Individuals seeking to apply for SNAP benefits in Delaware may apply online through https://assist.dhss.delaware.gov/ or by phone at 1-866-843-7212.