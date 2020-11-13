DelDOT announces opening of Del. 1 SB auxiliary lane



BEAR — The Delaware Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that the new Del. 1 southbound auxiliary lane between Del. 273 and U.S. 40 is now open to traffic.

The nearly $10 million project began on March 20 and included the widening of the existing shoulder to accommodate and support the new 1.5 mile-long auxiliary lane, new road shoulder, regrading of existing ditches and side slopes, relocation of existing lighting and overhead sign structures, new guardrail and the complete repaving of Del. 1 southbound between Del. 273 and Tybouts Corner, and Del. 1 northbound from the U.S. 13 split to U.S. 40.

Auxiliary lanes ease congestion and provide drivers more room to safely accelerate and slow down when entering or exiting a road so it can merge in and out of through traffic.

Previously, DelDOT had completed the Del. 1 northbound auxiliary lane between U.S. 40 and Del. 273 in November 2015.