DelDOT, DEMA warn of flooded roads with hurricane remnants

Officials from the Delaware Department of Transportation, Delaware Emergency Management Agency, and other state agencies are monitoring the forecast from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta that could produce heavy rain and flash flooding throughout the day and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the entire state with the potential of 2 to 4 inches of rain.



Motorists should not attempt to drive through flooded roads. The public should report any road hazards to DelDOT’s Transportation Management Center by calling #77 when safely able to do so, officials said. That number is answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



DelDOT will be monitoring the storm and sharing updates as necessary via social media and WTMC 1380AM and reminds motorists that headlights should be on when windshield wipers are in use and to slow down and allow more travel time.



DelDOT urges residents who live in areas prone to flooding to take precautions for possible evacuation and review evacuation routes which are available on its website.



DEMA also provides an Emergency Preparedness Checklist and for the latest weather forecasts and emergency preparedness tips, visit preparede.org

