DelDOT opens stretch of Milton trail

MILTON — The Delaware Department of Transportation secretary officially opened the new Milton Rails to Trails Phase II project Monday.

Part of more than 500 miles of pedestrian and bike trails in the state, the project connects Wagamon’s West Shores to Milton. It includes the installation of 1,600 feet of trail and the rebuilding and conversion of the railroad trestle to a pedestrian and cyclist bridge.

Construction cost $662,000 and was done by A-Del Construction.

“Our growing Sussex County trail system is a great example of our commitment to supporting all modes of transportation, and each new section we complete is another piece of the puzzle as we continue to build a low-stress interconnected trail system for the benefit of our residents and guests,” Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan said.

Other officials agreed: Sen. Ernie Lopez, a Lewes Republican, called Delaware trails “jewels for all to enjoy” and Rep. Steve Smyk, a Milton Republican, trumpeted the completion.

“Trails like the Milton railway project are a prime example of what the public wants and needs to enhance their quality of life,” Sussex County Councilman Irwin “I.G.” Burton III said. “The public has made it clear trails are an important and necessary part of a vibrant, efficient and safe transportation system. And their popularity is evident with the number of cyclists and pedestrians you will find throughout the year exercising, exploring and enjoying our natural beauty.

“I look forward to more projects like this that promote health while improving mobility. I’m excited to see where the next trail leads!” he said.

A video of the unveiling is available at youtu.be/6_JPy3KnQTw.