DelDOT to close right lane on Del. 10 for path project

DOVER — As part of the on-going Capital City Trail, Gateway Shopping Center to South State Street project, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced to motorists that the right lane eastbound will be closed on Del. 10/East Lebanon Road between Bay Road and State Street. The lane closure will be in effect starting on Monday, Aug. 3, and will last until Sunday, Aug. 30, pending weather.

The contractor will begin Phase II of the project, which will consist of the following improvements: culvert crossing, removal and installation of curb and guardrail, utilities relocation, drainage, topsoil and seeding.

The project consists of construction of a multi-use path along Del. 10 from Gateway Shopping Center to South State Street.

Motorists should use caution in work zones and anticipate a lane shift on Del. 10/East Lebanon Road.