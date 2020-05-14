DelDOT to hold ‘car parade’ for Project SEARCH graduates

DOVER – The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) will be holding a “car parade” that will run past all 10 of the department’s Project SEARCH graduate’s homes Friday to celebrate their completion of the program.

Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan, DelDOT employees and Caesar Rodney School District/Project SEARCH coordinators will be participating in the parade, which will depart from DelDOT’s Danner Campus at 9 a.m. and travel to multiple locations in Kent County.

The parade is being held since DelDOT will not be able to hold an in-person graduation ceremony for the 2020 Project SEARCH class due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Project SEARCH provides real-life work experience combined with training in employability and independent living skills to help youths with disabilities make successful transitions from school to productive adult life. The program involves an extensive period of training and career exploration, innovative adaptations, long-term job coaching and continuous feedback from teachers, skills trainers and employers.

The program is made possible with the partnership amongst DelDOT, Autism Delaware, Community Integrated Services, Caesar Rodney School District, the Department of Labor and Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services.