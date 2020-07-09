DelDOT urges caution with heavy rain in forecast

DOVER – A tropical storm system is expected to impact Delaware late tonight into Friday, and the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is advising motorists of the potential for heavy rain and possible flooding across the state.

The current forecast from the National Weather Service indicates an inch or more of rain is possible through Friday night with locally higher amounts likely in Sussex County.

Motorists should not attempt to drive through flooded roads and flooding can be reported to the Transportation Management Center by calling #77, which is answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

DelDOT will be monitoring the storm and sharing updates as necessary via social media and WTMC 1380 AM and reminds motorists that headlights should be on when windshield wipers are in use and to slow down and allow more travel time during any rain event.

According to the United States Drought Monitor, Sussex County is currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions, and many DelDOT-maintained stormwater pond levels are at low levels.

