DelDOT will hold detailed briefing on I-95 rehab project



WILMINGTON — DelDOT will give a detailed briefing of the start of the multi-year I-95 rehabilitation project through the city of Wilmington beginning in 2021 tonight.

The virtual town hall will be held at 6 p.m.

Lane restrictions for the project will begin in mid-February 2021, with construction beginning in early March. The meeting can be accessed via this link which is available on the project website, www.restorethecorridor.com.

The session will provide an overview of the project and schedule, an update on advance projects already underway, commuting solutions and employment opportunities.

Throughout construction, at least one lane in each direction of I-95 will remain open, and ramp closures will be staggered to continuously maintain access in and out of the city.

Planned construction includes the repair of 19 bridges, 11 ramps, removing and replacing the top two inches of concrete on the bridge decks to maintain the integrity of the underlying structural concrete and replacing deteriorating concrete traffic barriers and roadway expansion joints. Major traffic impacts will be limited to two years of the three-year contract.