Delmarva Power prepared to meet summer demands

NEWARK — Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Delmarva Power has been performing essential work to prepare the local energy grid to meet increased customer demand and keep homes and businesses powered all summer long. Employees are completing maintenance and inspections, as well as upgrades and critical repairs to prepare for severe weather, including a forecasted active hurricane season.

This work is essential to providing safe and reliable service for the company’s 532,000 electric and 136,000 natural gas customers throughout the summer months.

Delmarva Power’s work to prepare for the summer is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to modernize the local energy grid and enhance reliability for customers.

This work is essential to fortify the local energy grid against severe weather and to help limit outages. In addition to these efforts, Delmarva Power completes hundreds of tasks to prepare for the summer season, including system work, testing and drills. As part of the Exelon family of companies, Delmarva Power can call on resources from sister companies in Baltimore, the District of Columbia, Illinois, New Jersey and Pennsylvania to assist the company when needed to restore power faster after major storms.

