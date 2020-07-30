Delmarva Veteran Builders kick off safety week

SALISBURY, Md. — A safety week campaign, organized by Delmarva Veteran Builders, will bring awareness to safety standard in construction next week.

DVB is the region’s only commercial construction firm dedicated to bringing employment to U.S. Armed Forces Veterans.

From Aug. 3 to 7, DVB has partnered with BBSI to continue education to its employees on safety standards. Currently, DVB holds safety training once a month, but believes by hosting an entire Safety Week, it will put added emphasis on safety in construction.

For more information, visit www.delmarvaveteranbuilders.com.