DelTech-Terry receives grant for health worker program



DOVER — Delaware Technical Community College’s Terry Campus in Dover has received a $25,000 grant from Bank of America to support economic mobility in Delaware.

The grant from Bank of America will be used to offer a new community health worker program at the college’s Dover campus. It will provide for a cohort of eight students to go through the program free of charge.

“We are grateful for this grant, which provides Delaware Tech with another way to meet a critical need and put Delawareans to work,” said Dr. Mark T. Brainard, president of Delaware Tech. “We appreciate Bank of America’s generous award and continued support of the community.”

The grant is part of Bank of America’s philanthropic giving efforts in local communities. Awardees were selected for their commitment to addressing basic needs, medical response and workforce development for individuals and families, in particular during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our partnership with Delaware Technical Community College is rooted in our commitment to support meaningful solutions to advance economic opportunity. We’re excited these students will have the opportunity to participate in this new and important community health worker program,” said Chip Rossi, Delaware market president for Bank of America. “Teaming up with the state’s only community college increases our efforts to foster economic mobility through a focus on education and workforce development.”