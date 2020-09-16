Democratic primary results

Polls closed at 8 p.m. The following are unofficial results from the Department of Elections:

  • – Incumbent

U.S. Senate: Chris Coons* 78.72%, Jess Scarane 21.28%

Governor: John Carney* 89.47%, David L. Williams Jr. 10.43%

Insurance commissioner: Trinidad Navarro* 67%, Kayode Abegunde 33%

Kent County Levy Court District 1: Joanne H. Masten 77.24%, Morgan Russum 22.76%

Senate District 1: Sarah McBride %, Joseph McCole %


Senate District 5: Kyle Evans Gay %, Eric Levin %, Denise Bowers %


Senate District 13: David McBride* %, Marie Pinkney %


Senate District 14: Bruce Ennis* %, Kyra Hoffner %, Terrell Williams %


House District 4: Gerald Brady* %, Amy Solomon %


House District 7: Ray Seigfried* %, Larry Lambert %


House District 8: Rae Moore %, Matthew Powell %, Yvette Santiago %


House District 10: Sean Matthews* %, Keith James %


House District 26: John Viola* %, Madinah Wilson-Anton %, Gabriel Adelagunja %


House District 27: Earl Jaques* %, Eric Morrison %


House District 34: Bob Haynes %, Ade Kuforiji %

