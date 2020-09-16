Democratic primary results

Polls closed at 8 p.m. The following are unofficial results from the Department of Elections:
- – Incumbent
U.S. Senate: Chris Coons* 78.72%, Jess Scarane 21.28%
Governor: John Carney* 89.47%, David L. Williams Jr. 10.43%
Insurance commissioner: Trinidad Navarro* 67%, Kayode Abegunde 33%
Kent County Levy Court District 1: Joanne H. Masten 77.24%, Morgan Russum 22.76%
Senate District 1: Sarah McBride %, Joseph McCole %
Senate District 5: Kyle Evans Gay %, Eric Levin %, Denise Bowers %
Senate District 13: David McBride* %, Marie Pinkney %
Senate District 14: Bruce Ennis* %, Kyra Hoffner %, Terrell Williams %
House District 4: Gerald Brady* %, Amy Solomon %
House District 7: Ray Seigfried* %, Larry Lambert %
House District 8: Rae Moore %, Matthew Powell %, Yvette Santiago %
House District 10: Sean Matthews* %, Keith James %
House District 26: John Viola* %, Madinah Wilson-Anton %, Gabriel Adelagunja %
House District 27: Earl Jaques* %, Eric Morrison %
House District 34: Bob Haynes %, Ade Kuforiji %