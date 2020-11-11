Department of Correction suspends in-person visitation

DOVER – Beginning Thursday, in-person visitation is suspended in all of the Department of Correction’s Level V prison and Level IV work release and violation of probation facilities as a precaution to protect inmates and staff from COVID-19, officials announced.

This comes as public health officials report rapidly increasing numbers of positive COVID-19 test results among the general population and indications of significant community spread of the diseases, according to a news release.

“Regular interaction with loved ones is very important and the DOC provides phone access in all correctional facilities as well as video visitation in every Level V prison to facilitate ongoing communication between inmates and their family and community supports,” Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said in a prepared statement.

Wednesday, there are two isolated cases of COVID-19 among inmates, both from Sussex Correctional Institution.

These isolated cases were identified through proactive screening and testing and both are receiving treatment. There have been no new positive inmate COVID-19 test results since Oct. 29.