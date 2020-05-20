We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Department of Elections to mail out absentee ballots for presidential primary

DOVER — The Department of Elections will mail out absentee ballot applications to all eligible voters, Democrats and Republicans, for the presidential primary election. 

Eligible voters who have not submitted an absentee ballot request will receive these mailings. The mailing of absentee ballots comes in response to Gov. John Carney’s latest modification to the State of Emergency, which was released earlier this month.

In addition, Delaware voters impacted by COVID-19 including those social distancing, staying at home, or self-quarantining are permitted to vote absentee by choosing reason #3: “I am sick, or temporarily or permanently physically disabled” on the absentee application.

For additional information on absentee voting, visit the Office of the State Election Commissioner’s website at elections.delaware.gov/services/voter/absentee.  

A limited number of polling places will be open for the presidential primary election July 7.

Voters who wish to vote in person may do so at any polling place within their county. For a listing of polling places that will be open for the Presidential Primary, visit: elections.delaware.gov/maps/index.shtml#poll-list.

