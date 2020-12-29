Department of Labor works to adapt to new stimulus bill



DOVER — The Delaware Department of Labor is working to implement the provisions of the new federal COVID-19-relief measure, which includes a $300 per-week unemployment benefit.

The agency said Monday it is preparing for the bill’s impact. Individuals who are receiving benefits should continue filing weekly certifications.

More information will be posted at dol.delaware.gov, ui.delawareworks.com and pua.delawareworks.com when it becomes available. The department’s phone lines are experiencing longer-than-normal wait times, so people are encouraged to visit the websites above for the most updated information.