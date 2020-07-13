Distance learning will continue for DelTech

DOVER — Delaware Technical Community College will continue its classes remotely for the fall semester, officials announced.

The college will review and identify a limited number of “skills laboratory courses that will take place in person, on campus,” as well as allowing for clinical experience for nursing and allied health courses to continue at clinical sites, according to a letter released to campus.

“We know that this is disappointing for all of us who want to be back on campus, but our first responsibility is to protect the health and safety of our students, employees and community at large,” said President Mark Brainard in a letter.

A virtual student services center — rolled out in March when campuses were just starting to feel the impact of COVID-19 — will offer access to support services such as financial aid, advisement, tutoring and requests for access to food pantries.

In his letter, President Brainard noted that tutoring math, computer and writing centers will be open on campus to offer “supplemental in-person instruction.”

While all campuses are open and operational, employees are urged to telecommute and minimize in-person interactions at the college. Everyone will be screened upon entry, must wear a mask and social distance, President Brainard said.

Academic Challenge, a program in partnership with the the nine Sussex County school districts and the Georgetown Campus of Delaware Tech, will continue online, said a spokeswoman for the college.

“We are committed to providing a meaningful academic experience for our students,” he said. “Our faculty and staff have spent the last few months working to enhance distance learning courses and developing innovative strategies for engaging with our students and providing the services they need. We will continue to offer high-quality academic programs while putting our students at the center of everything we do.”

The community college is the latest to join Delaware’s other institutions in announcing plans for the fall semester. Delaware State University announced its intentions of opening to students for the fall last week, with robust coronavirus testing in place. University of Delaware and Goldey-Beacom College will also welcome students back for the semester.

While Wesley announced last week it will be acquired by DSU no later than June 2021, the college will operate independently this year. It also plans on bringing its students back to campus for the fall. Protocols and policies include phased move-in; pre-arrival screening; classroom and dining facilities equip for social distancing; and a hybrid educational model.

Wilmington University meanwhile will also continue to offer its fall semester online.