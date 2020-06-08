District slates outdoor commencements for Indian River, Sussex Central

Seniors at Indian River School District’s two high schools will get to graduate in outdoor ceremonies through multiple sessions before limited audiences.

With approval from the state of Delaware with social distancing parameters, outdoor ceremonies will be held Wednesday, June 17 with two ceremony sessions for Indian River High School, and Thursday, June 18, with four commencement sessions for Sussex Central High School’s class of 2020.

The graduating classes will be divided alphabetically to determine the ceremony each student will attend.

The graduation schedule is as follows:

June 17

Indian River High School, Session 1 – 10 a.m.; Session 2 – Noon.

June 18

Sussex Central High School, Session 1 – 10 a.m. (This will include academic Top 10 and International Baccalaureate diploma students); Session 2 – Noon; Session 3 – 2 p.m.; Session 4 – 4 p.m.

At each school, graduates will be permitted to have four guests attend their designated ceremony.

Graduates and their families are asked to arrive in a single vehicle. Families will be assigned a reporting time for their specific ceremony. These reporting times will be staggered starting 45 minutes prior to the ceremony to limit foot traffic in the parking lot and on school grounds.

At these sessions:

• Face coverings must be worn by all graduates and family members once they exit their vehicles and enter the stadium;

• Hand sanitizer will also be made available at the stadium entrance;

• Stadium bleachers will be marked off for four family members to be spaced at least six feet apart from other family groups;

• All attendees must sit in the bleachers and standing will not be permitted;

• Graduates will also be seated six feet apart and will maintain a safe social distance when exiting their seats to receive their diplomas.

Each school will communicate detailed instructions to parents in the days prior to the ceremonies. Parents should follow these instructions carefully to allow for an efficient entrance and exit from the stadium and parking lot.

Delaware State Police, local police and fire police will be on hand to assist with traffic control.