DMB E-ZPass Customer Service Center to reopen

NEW CASTLE — The Delaware Memorial Bridge E-ZPass Walk-in Customer Service Center will re-open on a reduced operating schedule starting next Monday.

The bridge’s E-ZPass Center is in the Vincent A. Julia Building adjacent to the Delaware Memorial Bridge Toll Plaza.

Until further notice, the limited operating schedule is as follows: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 2 until 6 p.m.

To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, DMB E-ZPass customer service representatives are required to wear masks and nitrile gloves. In addition, Delaware River and Bay Authority maintenance employees installed Plexiglas shields on the service counter as an additional layer of protection.

All walk-in customers will be required to wear a mask to enter the center.

Appointments are not necessary. Customers are also encouraged to practice social distancing measures as recommended by the U.S. Center for Disease Control. DMB E-ZPass customers can manage their account online at www.ezpassnj.com or by using the automated voice response system at 1 (888) AUTO-TOLL (288-6865).