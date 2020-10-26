DMHOA announces general membership meeting



LEWES — The Delaware Manufactured Home Owners Association will hold their general membership meeting as a conference call on Oct. 26.

DMHOA is a nonprofit organization and the only legislative advocate representing the interests of manufactured housing homeowners living on leased land in Delaware. Dial in number: 978-990-5000 Access Code: 907460#. For best reception use a land line. Meeting call starts promptly at 6:30 p.m. and are open to anyone living in manufactured housing on leased land.

For more information, visit dmhoa.org or call 945-2122.