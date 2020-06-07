DMHOA monthly meeting to be held via conference call

MILLSBORO — The Delaware Manufactured Home Owners Association (DMHOA) is a nonprofit organization and the only legislative advocate representing the interests of manufactured housing homeowners living on leased land in Delaware.

The June 22 General Membership meeting will be conducted as a conference call. Dial in number: 978-990-5000 Access Code: 907460#. For best reception use a land line. Meeting call starts promptly at 6:30 p.m. and open to anyone living in manufactured housing on leased land. For more information, visit dmhoa.org or call 945-2122.