DMV announces quarterly license plate giveaway

DOVER — Division of Motor Vehicles is holding a five-digit license plate giveaway.

Each quarter one Delawarean can win a five-digit license plate. You don’t have to show up to DMV on Plate Release day for a chance to receive one of these five-digit license plates.

To enter, register and activate your free, secure, myDMV Online Services account at http://mydmv.delaware.gov/.

The 2020 Promo dates are, Quarter 1 (Jan. 1 – March 31), Quarter 2 (April 1 – June 30), Quarter 3 (July 1 -Sept. 30), Quarter 4 (Oct. 1 – Dec. 31).

Winner must be 18 years of age or older and a Delaware resident. Limit one prize plate per customer. Delaware DMV employees are not eligible to win. All applicable title fees will be the responsibility of the winner.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com