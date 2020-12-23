DNREC closing park offices



DOVER — The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will close all park offices within Delaware State Parks beginning Christmas Eve. From Dec. 24 to Jan. 11, parks will be closed to limit the spread of COVID per Gov. John Carney’s recent stay-at-home advisory

People hoping to purchase Delaware State Parks Annual Passes and Surf-Fishing Permits while park offices are closed may still do so online atdestateparks.com/know/passestagsfees.

While state park bathrooms close each winter and portable toilets will remain in place at select sites, guests are asked to plan accordingly as restrooms may be unavailable in some areas.

For more information about Delaware State Parks, visit destateparks.com.