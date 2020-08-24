DNREC discounts prices for compost bins, rain barrels



Delaware residents may preorder environmentally beneficial compost bins and rain barrels at discount prices during an online sale sponsored by DNREC. Made available by DNREC’s Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances, in conjunction with the Division of Watershed Stewardship, advance purchases must be made for both items via de.gov/recycling before the deadlines listed below:

• Lewes: Preorder deadline is Sept. 13 for pickup on Saturday, Sept. 19 Pickup location at the DNREC Lewes Field Facility, 901 Pilottown Road, Lewes, DE 19958 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.).

• New Castle: Preorder deadline is Sept. 27 for pickup on Saturday, Oct. 3. Pickup location at the DNREC Office, 391 Lukens Drive, New Castle, DE. 19720 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.).. Pickup: rear door location.

• Dover: Preorder deadline is Oct. 4 for pickup on Saturday, Oct. 10. Pickup location at the DNREC Office, 155 Commerce Way, Suite B, Dover, DE. 19904 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.). Pickup: rear door location.

The “FreeGarden Earth” compost bins are $50 each, are made from recycled materials, and require no assembly. Compost bins have features that enhance the decomposition process and help make composting more efficient. These compact units transform food scraps and yard waste into a nutrient-rich soil amendment that replaces traditional fertilizers to produce healthier plants and vegetables in home gardens.

The 55-gallon ”FreeGarden Rain” rain barrels are $60 each. They come with an insect resistant stainless-steel screen, three additional spigot mounting locations, as well as a childproof lid and square shape ideal for flush-to-wall and corner installations. Rain barrels collect and store the water from roofs and downspouts for future uses such as watering lawns, gardens, and house plants; cleaning off gardening tools; and car washing. Rain barrels help to lower water bills, particularly in the summer months by collecting free water each year.

Compost bins and rain barrels must be picked up between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the chosen location, and only those items ordered will be available. Buyers should note that no additional bins, barrels or accessories will be sold at the pickup locations.