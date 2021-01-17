DNREC permits earmarked for pollution control improvements at Mountaire’s Millsboro plant

MILLSBORO – Two state permits issued last week to Mountaire Farms of Delaware encompass pollution control improvements at Mountaire’s Millsboro poultry processing plant, Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Jan. 15.

Facility upgrades will allow Mountaire to address regulatory compliance issues and wastewater violations that led to the September 2017 wastewater treatment plant failure. The permits will also allow Mountaire to move forward with pollution reduction improvements at the plant, according to DNREC.

Mountaire is required to construct and operate the upgraded wastewater treatment facility as part of a May 2020 agreement with DNREC. In addition, DNREC has requested that the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware enter the agreement as a consent decree. The U.S. District Court’s decision is pending.

Together, the permits authorize Mountaire to construct significant upgrades to its wastewater treatment facility and to put wastewater treatment improvements into operation when construction is complete.

The On-Site Wastewater Treatment and Disposal Construction permit issued by DNREC authorizes Mountaire to make significant upgrades to the existing wastewater treatment facility at the Millsboro poultry processing complex.

Among other improvements, the wastewater treatment facility upgrades will provide enhanced wastewater treatment capabilities resulting in total nitrogen concentrations of 10 mg/L or less in treated effluent, which aligns with state and federal drinking water standards for the protection of public health. This highly treated effluent will then be spray irrigated onto permitted agricultural fields where additional nutrient reductions will occur through crop uptake.

DNREC’s second permit issued to Mountaire was a modification and renewal of Mountaire’s Operations Permit for on-site wastewater treatment and disposal, which authorizes spray irrigation of Mountaire’s treated wastewater on 893 acres of permitted agricultural fields in Sussex County.

The Operations Permit modification provides for more stringent effluent limitations and enhanced monitoring requirements and authorizes Mountaire to place facility upgrades into operation once construction is complete.

Mountaire was hit with several lawsuits filed in 2018 representing hundreds of area residents over suspected groundwater contamination that include high nitrate levels.

The secretary’s order and Mountaire permits can be found on the DNREC website.