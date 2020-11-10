DNREC police collecting toys for holiday gifts

DOVER – The DNREC Natural Resources police are teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to provide toys as gifts for children in local communities.



The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program collects new, unwrapped toys suitable for boys and girls of all ages and distributes those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in communities nationwide, according to a news release.



DNREC said toys will be accepted through Dec. 11 at the following drop-off locations with Toys for Tots donation boxes, with donors required to wear masks and practice social distancing when dropping off toys:



• All Delaware State Park offices statewide, including the Brandywine Zoo, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



• Natural Resources Police office in Sussex County at 23530 Campbell Circle, Georgetown, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.



• Environmental Crimes Unit offices at 715 Grantham Lane, New Castle



• DNREC Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



• Various locations and events throughout the state attended by Natural Resources Police officers.



For more information, or for the dates and locations of upcoming events where toys can be donated, contact officers with DNREC’s three Natural Resources Police units:



• Master Cpl. Andy Manning, Environmental Crimes Unit, andrew.manning@delaware.gov, 739-9401



• Sgt. Brooke Mitchell, Division of Fish and Wildlife, brooke.mitchell@delaware.gov, 739-9913



• Cpl. David Redgraves, Delaware State Parks, david.redgraves@delaware.gov, 272-3534



More information is available online at toysfortots.org. To donate toys locally or make local monetary donations online, go to New Castle (ncc.de.org), Kent (co.kent.de.us) or Sussex County (sussexcountyde.gov) websites.