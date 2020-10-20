DNREC responding to oil spill near Broadkill Beach

BROADKILL BEACH – Following an oil spill of about 215 gallons that washed ashore at Broadkill Beach on Monday, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said an emergency response team mobilized to assess the impact and form a cleanup plan.



DNREC spokesman Michael Globetti said the spill spanned three-quarters of a mile of upper Delaware Bay coastline and an update on cleanup efforts would be provided today.



Much of the oil came ashore in the sand at Broadkill, Mr. Globetti said.

DNREC asked residents of coastal communities to call its environmental hotline (800-662-8802) to report any oil spotted either on- or offshore.