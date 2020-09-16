DNREC seeking public input on climate change



DOVER — The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is holding several virtual public workshops this week aimed to garner feedback on preparing for climate change.

The workshops, which support the development of Delaware’s Climate Action Plan, follow a recent technical report that projects greenhouse gas emission levels in the state over the next three decades. If no further actions are taken, per the report, Delaware will fall short of its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26% to 28% by 2025 from 2005 levels.

The workshop series will look at how Delaware can minimize its greenhouse gas emissions, as well as maximize its resilience to climate change.

The first workshop, which will examine strategies the state can take to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, takes place today at 11:30 a.m. It will be repeated Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

There will also be workshops on Sept. 24 from 5:30 to 7 (maximizing resilience to sea level rise), Sept. 29 from 5:30 to 7 (maximizing resilience to increased temperatures) and Oct. 1 from 5:30 to 7 (maximizing resilience to heavy precipitation and flooding).

The workshops will include interactive activities to help facilitate input from participants.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend one or more workshops in the series. Attendance at one workshop is not required for attendance at another, but registration is required for each workshop.

The workshops will be recorded and posted on declimateplan.org. For those unable to participate in the workshops, an interactive online survey is also available on declimateplan.org to provide input on possible climate change solutions for Delaware through Oct. 15.

All the workshops will be held virtually via Zoom.