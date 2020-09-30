DNREC taking proposals for water project funding



DOVER — Nonprofits, community organizations, homeowner’s associations and conservation districts are invited to submit project proposals to be considered for matching grant funds from the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Proposals are due Nov. 4 at 4:30.

Awarded through the Community Water Quality Improvement Grants program, the funds can help improve water quality on developed lands with specific watershed improvement plans and strategies.

Programs and projects selected must demonstrate innovative and sustainable methods, techniques or practices for water quality improvements with cost-effective and measurable results. Projects will be recommended for funding by the Delaware Water Infrastructure Advisory Council through a competitive grant process.

Past projects that received funding included a greenroof installation, exploring use of freshwater mussels in stormwater management ponds, a stormwater retrofit project featuring a wetland and bioswale to manage stormwater runoff from impervious surfaces and floating wetlands in dead-end canals to improve water quality.

Funding for projects receiving a grant award in this cycle is expected to range from $25,000 to $75,000. The grant requires a 25% cash match, which may be federal, state or local cash. Applicants may submit up to two project proposals per grant cycle.

Proposals should be submitted to the Division of Watershed Stewardship by email to NPS.grants@delaware.gov with the subject line: Community Water Quality Improvement Grant. Project guidelines and the application are available at the DNREC Environmental Finance webpage.