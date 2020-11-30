DNREC to hold low-digit surf-fishing tag auction



DOVER — The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will auction off low-digit surf-fishing tags starting today at 9 a.m. at usgovbid.com.

Through Dec. 9, bidders will have the option to bid on 12 tags, including Nos. 25, 105, 206, 416, 451 and 469, and on six “choice” categories, ranging from tags 51 to 9999. The highest bidder in each choice category can choose a number, if not already sold, within that category.

The minimum bid for a surf-fishing tag is $250. By state law, surf-fishing tags numbered 1 through 200 are limited to vehicles registered in Delaware.

The auction of low-numbered plates was authorized by the Delaware General Assembly and allows DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation to sell low-digit tags to the highest bidder. All proceeds directly benefit Delaware State Parks, which is 65% self-funded.

For more information, visit destateparks.com/lowdigittags or usgovbid.com or call 739-9200.