DNREC to hold workshop to discuss plastic bag ban

DOVER — The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will host a virtual public workshop next month to discuss the state’s plastic bag ban and introduce draft At-Store Recycling Program Regulations.

The informal workshop will offer the public an opportunity to better understand the changes and also provide feedback on the draft regulations which will be used to implement and support this program.

Facilitated by DNREC’s Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances’ Compliance and Permitting Section, the virtual workshop will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

The proposed regulations will allow the department to discuss the bag ban as well as improve the At-Store Recycling Program, discuss which stores will be impacted and what that impact will look like, and to ensure collection programs at stores for plastic carry out bags and plastic film are consistent with the law.

The plastic bag ban and at-store recycling program video conferencing workshop can be accessed via the DNREC website at https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/events/virtual-workshop-plastic-bag-ban-and-recycling/.