DNREC’s electric vehicle rebate program extended



Delawareans looking to help fight climate change and reduce their carbon footprint can receive rebates for new electric vehicle and charging station purchases through DNREC’s Clean Transportation Incentive Program, which has been extended through June 30, 2021.

Rebates for the purchase or lease of electric vehicles and charging stations include:

$2,500 for battery electric vehicles, including vehicles with range extenders, with a purchase price of $60,000 or less;

$1,000 for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles with a purchase price of $60,000 or less;

Up to 90% of the cost of the charging station with a max amount of $3,500 per port/$7,000 per station.

The program provides cash rebates as part of Delaware’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gases and improving Delaware’s air quality.

Rebates are also available for natural gas and propane vehicles. Delaware’s Clean Transportation Incentive Program is made possible through Delaware’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. More information can be found at de.gov/cleantransportation.