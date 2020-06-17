Dogs from storm-afflicted South airlifted to Delaware

Holly Rodenbaugh and son Liam are with Mulan, one of the dogs up for adoption through the Brandywine Valley SPCA. Mulan and 95 other dogs were brought from shelters in Louisana and Mississippi via Wings of Rescue and are at the BVSPCA’s adoption centers in Georgetown, Dover and New Castle. (Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe)

GEORGETOWN — Dozens of canines removed from shelters in Louisiana and Mississippi during Tropical Storm Cristobal are hoping for a new “leash” on life in Delaware through Wings of Rescue air transport and the Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ adoption program.

Ninety-six dogs were airlifted by Wings of Rescue to New Castle County on Saturday. Eighteen dogs went to the BVSPCA campus in Georgetown, 21 to Dover and 57 remained at the New Castle center.

“These animals were already up for adoption at the shelters they came from. So, we pulled those animals from those shelters in Louisiana and Mississippi to make room for the animals that were displaced by their families due to the flooding,” said Bailey Wingate, adoption counselor for BVSPCA’s Georgetown adoption center.

“Animals that are in shelters down south — usually where they are not highly adoptable — they bring them up here to where they are more highly adoptable, and we can find their forever homes.”

A face mask doesn’t stop Mulan, a two-month-old border collie mix, from giving Liam Rodenbaugh an affectionate kiss Tuesday during Brandywine Valley SPCA’s adoption event at the Georgetown campus. (Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe)

Adoptions opened up at noon Tuesday.

Holly Rodenbaugh and her son, Liam, of Seaford, were among those interested in adoption at the Georgetown campus. They took a particular liking to Mulan, a 2-month-old border collie mix. The Rodenbaugh family is looking for a third pet.

“We had a dog, an older dog that passed away. And we are looking to get a new one,” said Ms. Rodenbaugh. “He (Mulan) is still definitely a puppy.”

Ms. Wingate said the dogs delivered to Georgetown are mostly smaller.

“A lot of the animals that we have here, especially in Georgetown are small dogs. And that is what a lot of people here — more in Sussex County — are looking for,” she said.

All dogs that arrived on the flight were fully vetted and health certified.

“All the animals before they go up for adoption are already spaded or neutered and microchipped. They are already up to date on their vaccinations. Any animals that do come in on transport, we do get a certificate of health from a veterinarian down at their corresponding shelter,” said Ms. Wingate. “And then if there are any problems, we’ll have a veterinarian see them right away.”

Brandywine Valley SPCA staff member Zef Stillman holds Catfish, one of the 96 dogs brought from shelters in Louisiana and Mississippi that are up for adoption at BVSPCA’s three centers in Delaware. (Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe)

BVSPCA spokeswoman Linda Torelli said Saturday’s Wings of Rescue flight was dedicated to Des Pulliam, a 29-year-old behavior coordinator at the New Castle Campus who lost her life tragically May 30 when she was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver that veered onto the shoulder of an New Jersey interstate where she was assisting a friend with a disabled vehicle.

For information on the Brandywine Valley SPCA, visit bvspca.org.