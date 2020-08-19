DOJ upholds use of deadly force by police in Milford shooting

WILMINGTON – Police officers had objective reason to believe deadly force was immediately necessary to protect themselves during a Jan. 5 response in which a man was fatally shot in Milford, the Delaware Department of Justice has determined following investigation into the incident.

The DOJ announced its findings Tuesday on the death of Brandon D. Roberts, 27, of Dover, at Silver Lake Estates Apartments. Milford police initially responded to the scene of a reported domestic violence incident, the report said.

According to DOJ, the use of deadly force by Patrolman Patrick Karpin and Cpl. Nigel Golding “does not constitute a criminal offense under the laws of the State of Delaware.”

Describing the scope of the investigation, the DOJ noted, “The Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust reviewed evidence consisting of interviews of civilian witnesses, interviews of police witnesses, scene photos, 911 recordings, dispatch records, video footage (fixed cameras and police body-worn cameras), police reports, medical records and the ballistics report.

“Attorneys with the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust reviewed this use of force incident for the Department of Justice.”

Mr. Roberts was transported to the Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, in Milford, where he was pronounced deceased, Delaware State Police said at the time.

According to Milford police spokesman Sgt. Robert W. Masten on Wednesday, “We would refer all questions about the report to the Delaware Department of Justice. Due to the potential for litigation in this matter we are unable to provide any further comment.”