Donate blood in memory of Troy Haynes



GREENWOOD — The Blood Bank of Delmarva will hold its inaugural blood drive in memory of Troy Anthony Haynes Jr. Oct. 31. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4Troy Foundation, located at 301 Mill St.

Mr. Haynes was an athlete who quarterbacked Woodbridge High School’s football team for four years, leading the Blue Raiders to two state championships. He was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in April 2019, preventing him from continuing his academic and football career at the University of Mt. Union in Ohio.

He died in September 2019, a week after his 19th birthday.

The 4Troy Foundation was created this year to uphold his legacy by providing youth mentorships, scholarships and guidance to those navigating the road of RMC cancer.

Blood drive coordinator Christina Haynes (his mother) and Blood Bank of Delmarva account manager Ralph Groves hope to fill 76 appointments at this Halloween blood drive and aim to attract Woodbridge High alumni and students to this drive.