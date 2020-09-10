Donation to support Food Bank Workforce Initiative

NEWARK – A $125,000 donation will support the Food Bank of Delaware’s workforce development initiative, Delaware Food Works.

Through Delaware Food Works, the Food Bank provides workforce development training to Delawareans in the areas of food service and warehousing/logistics through The Culinary School and L.O.G.I.C. (Logistics, Operations, General Warehousing and Inventory Control). The mission of the initiative is to eliminate food insecurity through workforce development and social entrepreneurship.

With the donation, given by Highmark Delaware, the Food Bank will be able to provide scholarships for 17 students.

The Culinary School is a 14-week program that includes 12 weeks of hands-on training in basic and high-end kitchen skills, safe food handling and life skills. The 12-week training culminates with a two-week paid work experience. L.O.G.I.C. (Logistics, Operations, General Warehousing and Inventory Control) is an 11-week training program that provides training in OSHA-10 safety and the use of major warehouse equipment.

A two-week paid work experience is also included. Both programs are certified trade schools of Delaware Department of Education.