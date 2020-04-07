Dover AFB installs water filtration systems on nearby properties

DOVER – Contractors and personnel from Dover Air Force Base completed installation of whole-house water filtration systems on four properties previously identified as being above the lifetime health advisory level for perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) contamination.

The series of installations occurred throughout the month of March, with the final installation finishing April 2.

These properties were identified following water sampling in July 2019. Further water sampling of these properties is scheduled for Spring 2020 to ensure the water filtration systems are working properly. Until then, residents of these properties were advised to continue utilizing bottled water provided by Dover AFB.

The filtration system installation is another step in Dover AFB’s continued commitment to providing clean drinking water to affected properties in an effort to protect public health. Dover AFB also continues working with the city of Dover to achieve a long-term solution for affected properties.

For questions, contact the 436th AW Public Affairs office at 436AW.PA@us.af.mil.