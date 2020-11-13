Dover AFB to conduct emergency response exercise



DOVER — Dover Air Force Base will conduct a basewide emergency response exercise from Nov. 16 through Nov. 20.

The exercise will entail 24-hour operations and consist of an array of scenarios to test the base’s emergency response capabilities, satisfying multiple annual requirements.

Base personnel and surrounding community members should anticipate gate closures and delays as force protection conditions fluctuate and base facilities have limited access and services. They should also expect to see an increased number of emergency response vehicles and hear more sirens during the exercise.

For more information, call 302-677-3372, or visit the Dover AFB Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DoverAirForceBase.